Prez arrives in Tirupati, to offer prayers at Tirumala temple

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan received President Ram Nath Kovind at the Renigunta airport on Tuesday morning.

The President landed at the airport at 10.45 a.m. He is scheduled to visit Sri Padmavati deity at Tiruchanuru and the Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala temple.

He will offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara.

After welcoming the President, Reddy was scheduled to fly back to Amaravati as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has scheduled a video conference with all the Chief Ministers.

President Kovind took the inaugural Air India One-B777 aircraft from Delhi to Chennai, on his way to Tirupati.

Before boarding the flight, the President performed a small inaugural ritual for the brand-new aircraft.