'Pretty Confident Drunk': BJP Takes A Dig At Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Over Slurred Speech During Live TV Debate; Watch Video

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi | PTI

A video has gone viral on the internet gaining widespread attention and multiple reactions from netizens and political circles. The viral clip of a Live TV debate on the Aaj Tak shows channel's anchor Anjana Om Kashyap, Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, BJP MP & Senior National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi and Congress Spokesperson Surendra Rajput, all involved in a debate on Monday evening.

Viral Video Shows Chaturvedi's Voice Stumbling During Debate

In the video, one can notice Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi's voice was seen stumbling during her speech. She can also be seen struggling to speak as she takes a dig at the Modi government citing the Constitution of India. The video has taken over the internet with many netizens claiming that the UBT leader was either drunk during the debate or was too tired to speak.

BJP's Veiled Dig At Sena UBT MP

On the other hand, the BJP took advantage of the situation and took a dig at their opposition leader. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took a veiled dig at Chatuvedi in one of his latest updates on X. Poonawalla, without naming the UBT leader in his post wrote, "Somebody just told me that they saw someone drunk on a tv debate! I said no way! Nobody comes drunk on tv debates.. He said “PC” - “pretty confident” that person was drunk ! Shucks"

Meanwhile netizens also reacted to the video gone viral on X, some expressing concern for her health while others claiming that she was drunk.

Chaturvedi Slams Shiv Sena Over Non-Inclusion In Reconstituted NITI Aayog

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi had recently criticised the Shiv Sena for the non-inclusion of its minister in the reconstituted NITI Aayog. In a post on social media platform X, Rajya Sabha member Chaturvedi remarked, "No place for Shinde Sena in the reconstituted NITI Ayog. When 'Niti' is only immoral power grab, can understand the exclusion."

Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Prataprao Jadhav, who is also MoS in the Health Ministry, was not included in the reconstituted committee. On July 16, the Narendra Modi-led NDA government reconstituted the NITI Aayog, appointing four full-time members and 15 union ministers, including those from BJP allies, as either ex-officio members or special invitees.

Jadhav is part of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an ally of the BJP. The Sena (UBT) has frequently accused the Shinde-led Shiv Sena of usurping power by "betraying" Uddhav Thackeray.