President's secretary Sanjay Kothari to be appointed as next CVC, ex-IAS officer Bimal Julka to be CIC

Both Kothari and Julka are retired Indian Administrative Service officers.

While Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opposed the decisions, it was supported by other members in the panel -- Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State for PMO and Personnel Jitendra Singh, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Secretary Personnel C Chandramouli, sources said.

The panel also decided by majority the appointment of Suresh Patel as Vigilance Commissioner and Anita Pandove as Information Commissioner.

The orders related to the appointments are expected to be issued on Wednesday after formal approval from President Ram Nath Kovind, the official said.

The Central Vigilance Commission is an-corruptiom watchdog with autonomous status.

It is free of control from any executive authority and has the responsibility of monitoring all vigilance activities in the Central government besides advising various authorities in planning, executing, reviewing and reforming their vigilance work.

The Central Information Commission was constituted under the Right to Information Act and has the jurisdiction over all central public authorities.