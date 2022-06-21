Presidential Polls: Yashwant Sinha selected as joint Opposition candidate

Ex-Union Minister Yashwant Sinha selected as Opposition's candidate for the Presidential election | PTI

In a breaking development, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, on Tuesday, has been selected as the joint Opposition's candidate for the forthcoming July 18 presidential election.

Making the announcement about the same, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, "We (opposition parties) have unanimously decided that Yashwant Sinha will be the common candidate of the Opposition for the Presidential elections."

National Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar informed that they are going to file the nomination for the Presidential elections on 27th June at 11.30 AM.

The development comes after he quit Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) party on Tuesday morning.

"I am grateful to Mamata ji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step," the 84-year-old politician had tweeted.

Sharad Pawar & others who declined the offer

Pawar, National Congress (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah, and Mahatma Gandhi's grandon Gopalkrishna Gandhi, earlier, were approached by the Opposition parties. However, all three turned down the offer.

Pawar urged the Opposition not to make him a butt of joke by repeatedly floating his name despite his refusal, not once but so many times. Why pester him still, he asked, feeling hurt at comments that his "no" means "yes."

Earlier, in a meeting with the NCP leaders at his residence, he told them that he does not want to fight "a losing battle" and the most important task before him is to ensure the ruling alliance of Maharashtra led by the Shiv Sena completes its full 5-year term.