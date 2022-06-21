Presidential polls: Will BJP announce its candidate today? Parliamentary board meeting underway | ANI Photo

A meeting of the BJP parliamentary board, its top organisational body which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is currently underway in the national capital to deliberate on the party's candidate for the presidential poll, hours after the opposition named Yashwant Sinha as its joint nominee.

PM Modi, party president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and others present at the meeting

Though there has been no official word from the ruling party about its likely candidate, Shah, Singh and Nadda met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu earlier in the day, sparking buzz that he may be considered for the top constitutional position.

However, sources in the party insisted that not much should be read into the meeting as the parliamentary board will take a final call on the issue.

Meanwhile, several major opposition parties, including the Congress, the NCP and the TMC, today picked former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as their candidate for presidential polls.

Opposition leaders, who gathered at the Parliament annexe for the meeting convened by NCP chief Sharad Pawar to decide on a common candidate for the much discussed presidential election, unanimously agreed on Sinha's name.

The veteran politician, who has "stepped aside" from the Trinamool Congress and was earlier with the BJP, will file his nomination papers on June 27.

June 29 is the last date for filing the nomination, and the election is slated for July 18.

