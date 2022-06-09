Presidential polls: On Sonia Gandhi's instruction, Mallikarjun Kharge meets Sharad Pawar; to meet Uddhav Thackeray, others

Presidential polls: On Sonia Gandhi's instruction, Mallikarjun Kharge meets Sharad Pawar |

Election for the next President of India will be held on July 18 in which 4,809 electors comprising MPs and MLAs will vote to elect incumbent Ram Nath Kovind's successor, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.

Going by its strength in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, as well as in many state assemblies, the BJP is in a comfortable position to ensure the victory of the candidate nominated by it in the Presidential election.

The nominations can be filed till June 29 after the issue of notification on June 15, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said at a press conference.

Counting for the poll will take place in the national capital on July 21, after all ballots from states are brought there.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has reached out to leaders of some opposition parties and sought their views for a joint opposition candidate who can be fielded.

On Congress president Sonia Gandhi's instruction, Kharge met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar today. He is also going to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and leaders of other Opposition parties.

"Sonia Gandhi has asked me to think about a name for a candidate after talking to other parties. I met Sharad Pawar & he also agreed to the same. We'll meet Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, DMK & TMC leaders & fix a date for a meeting," said Kharge.

A BJP leader, meanwhile, told news agency PTI that the ruling NDA already has close to 50 per cent of votes in the electoral college. The alliance is hopeful of getting support from independent regional parties like the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh and the incumbent BJD in Odisha. The BJP is also counting on support from AIADMK, its ally in the last Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

(With PTI inputs)