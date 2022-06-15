e-Paper Get App

Presidential Polls: Mamata Banerjee's Opposition leaders' meeting underway; Leaders of 17 parties arrive

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has called for an Opposition meeting in Delhi's Constitution club ahead of the upcoming Presidential elections.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Mamata Banerjee has called for an Opposition meeting in Delhi's Constitution club ahead of the upcoming Presidential elections. | ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has called for an Opposition meeting in Delhi's Constitution club ahead of the upcoming Presidential elections. The meeting is currently underway and leaders of 16 political parties, including Congress, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), among others have arrived at the venue.

According to ANI, the leaders of other Opposition parties attending the ongoing meeting also include- CPI, CPI(M), CPIML, RSP, RJD, SP, National Conference, PDP, JD(S), RLD, IUML and JMM.

AAP, TRS, AIMIM skip the meeting

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), YSRCP, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) have skipped the big meeting, which has been called to forge a consensus for fielding a joint candidate against the NDA in the Presidential election.

Issuing a statement, the TRS said, "There is no question of sharing any platform with the Congress." While YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy V denied receiving an invitation for the meeting.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi told ANI, "I was not invited. Even if I were invited, I would not have participated. The reason is Congress. The TMC party which speaks ill about us, even if they had invited us, we would not have gone just because they invited the Congress."

Mamata Banerjee meets Sharad Pawar

On Tuesday, Banerjee met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai separately to try and convince him to be the common opposition candidate for the top constitutional post. Pawar, however, has turned down the proposal, sources in the Opposition camp said.

The West Bengal Chief Minister is in the national capital for the meeting aimed to explore the possibility of formulating a common strategy with other opposition parties for the Presidential polls.

HomeIndiaPresidential Polls: Mamata Banerjee's Opposition leaders' meeting underway; Leaders of 17 parties arrive

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Light drizzle in Mumbai today; heavy rains likely from next week

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Light drizzle in Mumbai today; heavy rains likely from next week

'Active political innings to play': At Opposition meeting, Sharad Pawar refuses to run for President

'Active political innings to play': At Opposition meeting, Sharad Pawar refuses to run for President

Who is Gopalkrishna Gandhi? Know all about Mahatma Gandhi's grandson as his name comes up as...

Who is Gopalkrishna Gandhi? Know all about Mahatma Gandhi's grandson as his name comes up as...

Presidential Polls: Mamata Banerjee's Opposition leaders' meeting underway; Leaders of 17 parties...

Presidential Polls: Mamata Banerjee's Opposition leaders' meeting underway; Leaders of 17 parties...

See pics: Hot UFC fighter Paige VanZant shares sensual pictures with motivational message

See pics: Hot UFC fighter Paige VanZant shares sensual pictures with motivational message