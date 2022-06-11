Presidential polls: Mamata Banerjee reaches out to 22 leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray, for joint meeting in Delhi

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | (PTI Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has reached out to opposition chief ministers and leaders for a joint meeting at the Constitution Club in the national capital on June 15, TMC said. This comes ahead of the Presidential election scheduled on July 18.

"With Presidential election around the corner, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, with an initiative of strong & effective opposition against divisive forces, has reached out to the opposition CMs & leaders to participate in a joint meeting at Constitution Club, Delhi on June 15," read the statement.

According to the statement, Mamata has written to 22 leaders including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Banerjee will be on a three-day visit to New Delhi this month and in all probability, her scheduled visit will be from June 14-16.

Sources in the state cabinet told news agency IANS that the visit will be basically a preparatory mission so that the chief minister can take a lead role in ensuring that a unanimous opposition candidate can be fielded against BJP's candidate.

A senior member of the state cabinet, on condition of anonymity, told IANS that the purpose of the mission is basically to consider some names which can be proposed as a unanimous opposition candidate. "There might be a discussion on whether there is a possibility for the opposition parties to announce the name of their candidate before BJP announces their nominee," he said.

The presidential poll is scheduled on July 18 and the counting will take place on July 21.

(IANS inputs)