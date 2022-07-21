Presidential Polls: Celebrations begin in several states as Murmu inches closer to victory; watch video

Photo: ANI

A large crowd gathers outside BJP Headquarters in Delhi in celebration, as NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu gets closer to victory.

Earlier, celebrations began outside NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu's house in Odisha's Rairangpur with folk artists rehearsing their tribal dance performances and getting ready to hit the streets as soon as the results are declared.

Groups of people were also seen dancing outside Murmu's residence with women holding hands and dancing while drums were being played.

Meanwhile, Laddus are being prepared and hoardings have been put up congratulating “Odisha’s daughter”.

In Delhi, folk artists performed a tribal dance at Mother Teresa Crescent Road, to celebrate as NDA's Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu leads against the Opposition's Yashwant Sinha.

BJP leaders and workers celebrated in front of the state party office in Ranchi as NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu inches closer to victory in the presidential election.

"Droupadi Murmu is going to win by a huge margin. India is going to get its first-ever tribal woman as its President. This is a historic moment for the people of India," said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu on Thursday consolidated her lead after the second round of counting by getting nearly 72 per cent votes of the total votes of all MPs and MLAs of 10 states counted so far.

While Murmu received votes of 809 MLAs out of a total of 1138 MLAs in 10 states, with a vote count of 1,05,299, Sinha got votes of 329 MLAs with a vote count of 44,276, in the second round.

The results will be declared later on Thursday to decide who will succeed incumbent Ram Nath Kovind as the country's 15th President.