Presidential Polls: Akali Dal MLA abstains from voting, cites 'sentiments of Sikh community'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali | Photo: ANI

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, who is also the leader of the party’s legislature group in the Punjab assembly, abstained from voting in the Presidential election Monday saying that he went against the party’s decision for the sake of Punjab and Sikhs.

The two other legislators of the SAD, namely Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi and Ganieve Majithia, however, voted for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Interacting with the media, Ayali said that the people of his assembly constituency (Dakha, district Ludhiana), wanted him to abstain from voting in the Presidential election as both the BJP and the Congress governments at the Centre have ignored the issues of Punjabis and Sikhs and he hence accepted their dictate.

On the issue of going against the SAD dictate, Ayali admitted that he went against it. The core committee of the SAD had earlier in the day decided to vote for Murmu as she represented the poor and downtrodden population of the country. Going by the party decision, Dr Sukhi and Ganieve voted for the NDA candidate.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who is the MP from Ferozepur and his wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is MP from Bathinda constituency, also voted for the NDA candidate.

The lone MLA of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), an ally of the SAD, Nachhatar Pal, also voted for the NDA candidate.

The BSP and the SAD had forged a pre-poll alliance ahead of the assembly elections of February 20 this year. The AAP registered a landslide victory by winning 92 seats in the House of 117 members, while Congress finished with 18 seats, SAD, three, BJP, 2, BSP, one while only one independent candidate won in the state election.

The SAD was tightlipped on Ayali’s decision till the time of filing this report.