Presidential Polls: Ahead of Opposition meet, Mamata Banerjee holds discussion with Sharad Pawar in Delhi

The election of the President of India will be held on July 18

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 05:16 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Delhi. They held a discussion over the upcoming Presidential election.

Meanwhile, Banerjee has convened the Opposition meeting on June 15 (tomorrow) at the Constitution Club in the national capital for discussions to come out with a consensus Opposition candidate.

Several opposition parties are likely to attend the meeting and take forward the discussion on the joint candidate.

The TMC supremo last week wrote to 22 opposition leaders and chief ministers requesting them to attend the meeting on June 15 at the Constitution Club in the national capital.

In the letter, she said the presidential election provides the perfect opportunity for all progressive opposition parties to reconvene and deliberate on the future course of Indian politics when "the divisive force" is plaguing it.

article-image
