Presidential elections: TMC slams BJP's ‘resort politics’ in Bengal, latter cries foul

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee casts her vote for the election of the President, at the State Assembly, in Kolkata, Monday, July 18, 2022 |

Kolkata: TMC MLAs on Monday slammed BJPs alleged 'Resort politics' during the voting for Presidential election.

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee after casting his vote in the Assembly stated that BJP is so ‘afraid’ of TMC for which they (BJP) brought ‘Resort Politics’ even in Bengal.

“KARMA has no Menu. YOU GET SERVED WHAT YOU DESERVE. Folks @BJP4India will ALWAYS have to bow to the POWER OF PEOPLE.HILARIOUS to see instead of holding MLAs of other political parties captive, BJP's 'RESORT POLITICS' have backfired on them! Truly, BENGAL SHOWS THE WAY, said Banerjee.

Banerjee also added that TMC has elected representatives in Meghalaya who belong to the NDA government but TMC doesn’t play ‘resort politics’.

It may be noted that the BJP MLAs since Sunday were lodged in a hotel at New Town and today all of them were seen coming together to cast their votes in the Assembly.

TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya taking potshots at the BJP said that the saffron camp MLAs ‘behaved like school kids’.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that most of the BJP MLAs didn’t get room even in MLA hostel for which they had been put up together in a hotel.

“Rooms are still not allotted to the BJP MLAs including me even though I am LoP. Many BJP MLAs don't have cars and the district MLAs would have found it difficult to reach on time for which it was decided to keep all together,” said Adhikari.

Adhikari also mentioned that there will be ‘cross voting’ in the election.

“NDA candidate will get more than 70 votes from Bengal. One will come to know after the results are announced that several TMC MLAs have also voted for the NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu,” further added the Leader of Opposition.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim also claimed that he had spoken with a few BJP MLAs who had expressed their ‘grief’ to Hakim.

“Some MLAs have complained about the behaviour of the Leader of Opposition. Though physically they are in BJP their hearts are with TMC. They will vote for the opposition candidate,” claimed Hakim.