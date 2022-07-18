Presidential elections: NDA dents opposition in Uttar Pradesh; Droupadi Murmu may get over 9000 votes from opposition camp

Droupadi Murmu | FILE PHOTO

Lucknow: The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has made a major dent in the opposition camp in Uttar Pradesh during the polling for the presidential election. The dinner diplomacy and targeting disgruntled ones has worked in favour of BJP with 10 legislators from the opposition voting for NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

Suheldeo Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), the major alliance partner of Samajwadi Party legislators led by its chief Om Prakash Rajbhar voted for NDA candidate on Monday. He had made this public two days before citing ignorance by SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav as the main reason behind it. Om Prakash Rajbhar reached the polling centre at UP state assembly hall with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and showed victory sign after casting his vote.

Another ally of SP, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) legislator Shivpal Yadav too voted for the NDA candidate. After casting his vote, Shivpal said that UPA candidate Yashwant Sinha had once levelled serious allegation on Mulayam Singh Yadav terming the latter an ISI agent hence there was no point supporting him. Two legislators from Jansatta Dal led by Raja Bhaiyya and a lone BSP MLA also voted for NDA candidate Murmu.

According to a senior BJP leader, six legislators from SBSP, one each from PSPL & BSP and two from Jansatta Dal have voted for the NDA candidate. Besides 10 MPS from BSP have also voted for NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu. While the value of one legislator’s vote from UP is 208, it is 700 for one MP. The value of the votes of 10 opposition legislators voting for Murmu would be 2080. Similarly, the value of 10 BSP MPs voting for NDA would be 7000. In this case, the NDA presidential candidate would be 9080 votes from the opposition in UP. In UP, there are 66 MPs from NDA and 273 legislators. Besides BJP has 25 members of Rajya Sabha from UP. The value of NDA votes alone from UP is 1,19,484. Adding 9080 votes from the opposition, the NDA candidate might get 1,28,564 votes from UP.

