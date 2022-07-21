Presidential elections: In Uttar Pradesh, NDA causes more damage to opposition than expected

PTI

Lucknow: The results of presidential elections and break up of votes polled in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly could be an eye opener for the Samajwadi Party, which has been gearing itself up to pose serious challenge to Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2024 general elections. While NDA candidate got seven votes more than expected, the opposition has been claiming a dent of four votes only.

Among the votes of legislators polled in UP, NDA’s candidate and President elect, Droupadi Murmu got 287, which is at least seven more than the expected. Meanwhile SP leaders claimed that only four of their legislators have cross voted and three invalid votes belonged to their party. Contrary to this, the Samajwadi Party could not keep its flock together with more of its own legislators or the ally Rashtriya Lok Dal deserting it. Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha could get only 111 votes of legislators in UP. The strength of SP in UP is 111 of its own and eight of its ally RLD. Besides two legislators of congress had also pledged their support to Yashwant Sinha. One SP legislator could not vote because of being in jail while three votes were declared invalid.

According to a senior SP leader, party would identify the detractors and action is to be taken. As per the figures SP was to get 109 votes of its and with two congress and eight RLD the tally for Yashwant Sinha would have reached 119. However, the final figures show that at least eight of opposition legislators have cross-voted. What could be more disturbing for SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav is that two of his allies Suheldeo Rajbhar Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) have deserted it during the presidential elections and are not likely to come back. Both these allies have been showing alienation towards BJP.

