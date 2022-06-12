e-Paper Get App

Presidential election: JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh to hold talks with other parties on BJP's behalf

In a statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the two senior leaders will talk to both ruling NDA and opposition UPA constituents, besides other political parties as well as independent members.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and PM Narendra Modi | (ANI photo)

The BJP on Sunday authorised its president J P Nadda and Union minister Rajnath Singh to hold consultations with different political parties, including those in the opposition, on the president's election, in what is being seen as an outreach by the ruling party to arrive at a consensus on the choice for the top constitutional post.

In a statement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said the two senior leaders will talk to both ruling NDA and opposition UPA constituents, besides other political parties as well as independent members.

They will soon begin holding these consultations, the party said.

Opposition parties had accused the BJP during the last presidential polls in 2017 of reaching out to them at the last moment, after it had already finalised the choice of Ram Nath Kovind, who went on the become the president.

The opposition had forced a contest by backing Meira Kumar, who lost to Kovind.

The presidential polls will be held on July 18.

Read Also
Mumbai: 90% COVID-19 cases in first 10 days of June
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaPresidential election: JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh to hold talks with other parties on BJP's behalf

RECENT STORIES

MPs, CWC members to take foot march to ED office on Monday: Digvijay Singh

MPs, CWC members to take foot march to ED office on Monday: Digvijay Singh

What is Bhopal blade attack case? Woman receives 118 stitches on face for resisting eve teasing

What is Bhopal blade attack case? Woman receives 118 stitches on face for resisting eve teasing

Defeat in Rajya Sabha due to negligence, will recover loss in MLC elections, says Eknath Khadse

Defeat in Rajya Sabha due to negligence, will recover loss in MLC elections, says Eknath Khadse

Youth World Weightlifting Championships: Indians bag two silver

Youth World Weightlifting Championships: Indians bag two silver

Afghanistan: One Taliban member killed, six others, including civilians injured in blast

Afghanistan: One Taliban member killed, six others, including civilians injured in blast