Presidential Election: 11 candidates file nominations on first day; two from Andheri | Twitter

Eleven candidates filed their nominations on the first day of the upcoming presidential polls on July 18, including a husband and wife duo from Andheri in Mumbai.

Out of these, one candidate's application was rejected for want of proper documents.

The candidates who filed nominations on Wednesday were from Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Among the candidates is a Lalu Prasad Yadav from Saran in Bihar, not to be confused with the Rashtriya Janata Dal chief with the same name.

Some individuals, who filed nominations have contested the Presidential polls as well as other elections several times before. Dr. K. Padmarajan from Salem, Tamil Nadu; Jeevan Kumar Mittal from Moti Nagar in Delhi; and Sairo Bano Mohammad Patel and her husband Mohammad A. Hamid Patel from Andheri, Mumbai are among the contestants.