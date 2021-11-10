President Ram Nath Kovind, VP Venkaiah Naidu, PM Modi greet nation on occasion of Chhath Puja

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday greeted the citizens on the occasion of Chhath Puja, and wish the festival would strengthen people's efforts to protect the environment.

"Greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. This festival is an occasion to acknowledge our dependence on nature, especially the sun and water. I wish that along with making our cultural heritage strong, this festival should also strengthen our efforts to protect the environment," tweeted the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu greeted people and said: "My greetings on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, a festival where devotees worship Sun and goddess Shashthi. May this festival bring peace, good health & prosperity to our lives. #ChhathPuja."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the festival of Chhath.

Crores of devotees will worship the setting Sun this evening, and the festival will end on Thursday after they offer prayers to the rising Sun in the morning.

Chhath Puja is celebrated widely across north India, especially in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. This year the festival starts with Nahay Khay on November 8, 2021, and concludes with Usha Arghya on November 11, 2021. From worshipping the sun to making satwik food including kheer with gud, thekua and arwa chawal, and hopping from one stall to another in melas, people celebrate Chhath puja in their own special ways.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

