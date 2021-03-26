India

President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes check-up at Delhi hospital after complaining of chest discomfort

President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Army hospital in Delhi on Friday following chest discomfort in the morning, hospital authorities told news agency ANI. The President is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation, the hospital authorities added.

"President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind visited Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-ups and is under observation. His condition is stable," a medical bulletin by Army R&R Hospital said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President Ram Nath Kovind's son and enquired about President's health.

"PM @narendramodi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji's son. He enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being," PMO tweeted.

