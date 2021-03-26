President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes check-up at Delhi hospital after complaining of chest discomfort

"President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind visited Army Hospital (R&R) in New Delhi following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-ups and is under observation. His condition is stable," a medical bulletin by Army R&R Hospital said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President Ram Nath Kovind's son and enquired about President's health.

"PM @narendramodi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji's son. He enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being," PMO tweeted.