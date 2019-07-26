President Ram Nath Kovind to join Kargil celebrations in Drass

Srinagar: President Ram Nath Kovind will join the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations on Friday in Drass town of the Kargil district.

According to official sources, the President, supreme commander of the armed forces, will arrive in Drass town on Friday to attend the 20th anniversary of the Kargil victory.

"State Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa and the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh will receive the President on his arrival", an official source said here.

A 'Victory Flame' lit by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 14 at the National War Memorial in Delhi will be received by the army chief in Drass on Friday. It will be be merged with the eternal flame at the Kargil war memorial.