President Ram Nath Kovind receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Earlier today, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant received his first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 at the primary health centre in Sankhalim in the North Goa district.

Talking to reporters after getting inoculated, Sawant said people should not be afraid of taking the vaccine.

"I took the jab to bolster people's trust in the vaccine," he said, adding that there are no major complaints from people who have received the vaccine shots.

Sawant said even after getting vaccinated, people should continue to follow social distancing, wear mask and use sanitiser to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the vaccination drive currently underway in the country.

Several Union Ministers and politicians, including Rajnath Singh, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Tuesday, took their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated.

The nationwide inoculation drive began January 16 and it was expanded on March 1 to vaccinate people above 60 years of age and those in the age bracket of 45 to 59 with co-morbidities.