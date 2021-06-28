President Ram Nath Kovind reaches Lucknow for two day visit via special express train

President Ram Nath Kovind reached Lucknow for a two day visit via special Express Train. This is the last leg of his journey which he embarked on June 25 to his home state from Delhi. This is the last leg of the President's visit to his home state.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel and state ministers attended the President at Charbagh station in Lucknow along with other officials.

From the railway station, the president went directly to the Raj Bhawan where he will spend the next two days.

He is scheduled to attend a high tea programme at the Raj Bhawan in the evening with senior judges of the Allahabad High Court, with sources saying Chief Justice of India Justice N V Ramana will also be present there.

On Tuesday, the president will lay the foundation stone of Ambedkar Memorial Cultural Centre before flying to New Delhi.

The state Cabinet last week gave its nod to the transfer of land for the establishment of the cultural centre.

The president had arrived at Kanpur on June 25 on a five-day visit to the state.

He had been in Kanpur for the past three days during which, besides meeting dignitaries and eminent people, he also paid a visit to his native village Paraunkh in Kanpur Dehat on Sunday and interacted with his old acquaintances.