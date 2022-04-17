President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, other political leaders greet people on Easter

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders on Sunday extended their greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Easter.

"Easter greetings to everyone! An occasion to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Easter inspires us to follow the path of forgiveness, sacrifice and love. May the teachings of Christ inspire all to work together for the betterment of entire humanity," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu extended his greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Easter Sunday. "My warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Easter, marking the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ. Easter reminds us that love is stronger than hatred and that virtue will always win over evil. Let us celebrate Easter by being compassionate towards all," he tweeted.

Greeting people on Easter, PM Modi wished that the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in society.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said: "Happy Easter! We recall the thoughts and ideals of Jesus Christ and the emphasis on social justice as well as compassion. May the spirit of joy and brotherhood be furthered in our society."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Easter. "Greetings on the occasion of Easter. May there be peace and harmony all around," he tweeted.

Extending his greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Easter, Rahul Gandhi said: "My best wishes & greetings to everyone on the joyous occasion of Easter. May the teachings of Jesus Christ further the spirit of harmony, love & compassion in our society."

Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world in belief of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 09:36 AM IST