President Ram Nath Kovind offers prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, praises Uttar Pradesh govt for 'promoting Indian culture'

Lucknow: On Sunday, the last day of his tour to Uttar Pradesh, President Ram Nath Kovind reached Ayodhya and offered prayers at Ram Mandir.

While inaugurating the Ramayan conclave in Ayodhya, the President said that Ram is everywhere and in each of us. He said that Ayodhya has no meaning without Ram and where there is Ram that place can be called Ayodhya. President Kovind was on a four-day visit of UP that concluded on Sunday.

While addressing a gathering in Ram Katha park after inaugurating Ramayan conclave, he said that UP government is doing great work in promoting Indian culture. He said that UP government's efforts are beneficial to the entire humanity.

During his address, President described the verbal meaning of Ayodhya and said that it means a place with whom it is difficult to have 'Yuddh' (fight). The President said that due to the mighty kings like Dileep, Aajj, Dashrath and Lord Ram, Ayodhya was invincible.

The President arrived at Ayodhya in a special train on Sunday and offered prayers at Ram Janam Bhoomi.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 10:23 PM IST