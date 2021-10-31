President Ram Nath Kovind, Amit Shah, other political leaders pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other political leaders paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 146th birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind said, "My humble tributes on the birth anniversary of Iron Man, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A symbol of the unity of the country, Sardar Patel occupies a high place among our foremost nation-builders. The countrymen will always be indebted to Sardar Patel for establishing a work culture based on morality and service to the nation."

On the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid floral tribute at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary today and said that his dedication, loyalty, struggle and sacrifice serve as an inspiration to citizens for unity and integrity of the country.

"Sardar Sahib's dedication, loyalty, struggle and sacrifice for the motherland inspires every Indian to dedicate himself for the unity and integrity of the country. On the birth anniversary of such a great craftsman of united India, salutations at his feet and best wishes to all the countrymen on 'National Unity Day'," Shah tweeted.

Meanwhile, other Union Ministers including Nitin Gadkari, Hardeep Singh Puri, Piyush Goyal among others also paid tributes to Sardar Patel.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari paid his humble tributes on national unity day. Taking to Twitter, Nitin Gadkari wrote in Hindi, "Humble tributes to a symbol of determination, strong will and the architect of modern India, Bharat Ratna awardee, Iron Man of India, Shri Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ji, on his birth anniversary. Happy National Unity Day to all. #RashtriyaEktaDiwas #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel #NationalUnityDay."

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called Patel a stalwart of India's freedom struggle. "I join the nation in paying tribute to the Iron Man and towering architect of independent India, Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji. A stalwart of India's freedom struggle, he laid the foundation of a vibrant and united India. His will and resolve continue to inspire generations," Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said that the nation will always be grateful to Patel for the steps taken by him for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

"On the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the iron man who united the nation, I pay my respects and tributes to him.#RashtriyaEktaDiwas. My best wishes to all the countrymen. The nation will always be grateful to him for the steps taken by him for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," tweeted Goyal today.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his wishes today on National Unity Day.

"Congratulations on 'National Unity Day'! The birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who was dedicated to the unity and integrity of India, is celebrated as 'National Unity Day'. This day inspires us to live with the spirit of peace, harmony, cooperation and fraternity," tweeted Adityanath in Hindi.

Since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day marking the birth anniversary of Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and today is his 146th birth anniversary.

'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' is being celebrated across the country on Sunday to mark the occasion.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 09:58 AM IST