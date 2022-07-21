e-Paper Get App

President polls: Droupadi Murmu maintains easy lead against Yashwant Sinha after 2nd round of counting

Droupadi Murmu has got 1,349 votes valued at 4,83,299

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 05:54 PM IST
With being the frontrunner in the first round of counting of votes of MPs for the Presidential Polls, NDA's Droupadi Murmu is said to be leading the second round of votes as well.

Announcing the vote result of the second round, PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha said Droupadi Murmu has got 1,349 votes valued at 4,83,299. Meanwhile, the Opposition's Yashwant Sinha has got 537 votes, valued at 1,89,876 so far.

"If I include the earlier results of Parliament, the grand total so far is 1,886 valid votes valued at 6,73,175 out of which Droupadi Murmu gets 1,349 votes valued at 4,83,299. Yashwant Sinha gets 537 votes, valued at 1,89,876," said PC Mody.

Earlier in the day, PC Mody announced that the first round counting of votes of MPs concluded. He stated that NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu received 540 votes.

Meanwhile, Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha got 208 votes. Mody also said that votes of 15 MPs were invalid.

