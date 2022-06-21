Presidential Polls: Draupadi Murmu, former Jharkhand Governor, is BJP's candidate | File Image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen former Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu as its candidate for the upcoming Presidential polls, announced party chief JP Nadda on Tuesday evening.

"For the first time, preference has been given to a woman tribal candidate. We announce Draupadi Murmu as NDA's candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections," said Nadda.

This comes after a meeting of the BJP parliamentary board, its top organisational body which includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was held in the national capital to deliberate on the party's candidate for the Presidential polls.

PM Modi, party president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and others were present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, several major opposition parties, including the Congress, the NCP and the TMC, today picked former Union minister Yashwant Sinha as their candidate for the Presidential polls.

Opposition leaders, who gathered at the Parliament annexe for the meeting convened by NCP chief Sharad Pawar to decide on a common candidate for the much discussed presidential election, unanimously agreed on Sinha's name.

The veteran politician, who has "stepped aside" from the Trinamool Congress and was earlier with the BJP, will file his nomination papers on June 27.

June 29 is the last date for filing the nomination, and the election is slated for July 18.

(With PTI inputs)