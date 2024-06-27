'President Murmu's Address Is Actually Speech Of Govt,' Says Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday reacted to the President's Address to the joint session of both Houses of Parliament and said that it is a tradition and the speech in reality represents the government's views.

"This is the tradition and it happens every time. We listen to the President. That is actually the speech of the Government," said Akhilesh Yadav.

#WATCH | On President's Address to the joint session of both Houses of Parliament, SP chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav says, "This is the tradition and it happens every time. We listen to the President. That is actually the speech of the Government." pic.twitter.com/PXmCudUPUs — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

Speaking on the same, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari lashed out at the centre and called it a tired, defeated and crippled government that lacks willpower, adding to that he said, "There is nothing for the benefit of the nation, how will this government function? There is nothing new they talk about. It seems that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no regrets over the 2024 Lok Sabha election results."

#WATCH | Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says, "I can see the lack of willpower of the government in this. There is no talk of the country or the country's interest in this. There is self-interest in this. Nothing new, no mention of NEET. There is no mention of the way the elections… pic.twitter.com/vcYosNWvSm — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

Congress leader Imran Masood said that the President's address is all written up, adding to that he said, "Kejriwal is in jail. They (BJP) have put Hemant Soren as well in jail. It is no less than an emergency. The president's address is all written up. there is nothing big in it."

President Murmu's Address To The Joint Sitting Of Both Houses Of Parliament

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu while addressing the joint session of both Houses of Parliament assured the nation that in the upcoming Parliament sessions, major economic and social decisions, and historical steps will be announced during the Union Budget.

"A stable government with a complete majority has been formed in the country after six decades. People have shown trust in this Govt for the third time. People are aware that only this Govt can fulfil their aspirations. The 18th Lok Sabha is historic in many ways. This Lok Sabha was formed in the early years of the Amrit Kaal. This Lok Sabha will also be a witness to the 56th year of adoption of the Constitution of the country," she said.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu addresses a joint session of both Houses of Parliament, she says "A stable government with a complete majority has been formed in the country after six decades. People have shown trust in this Govt for the third time. People are aware that only… pic.twitter.com/kpt5OzM0Vx — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

"In the upcoming sessions, this government is going to present the first budget of this term. This budget will be an effective document of the government's far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with big economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget," President Murmu added.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha. All of you have come here after winning the trust of the voters of the country. Very few people get this privilege of serving the country and the people. I have full faith that you will fulfil your duties with the spirit of the nation first and will become a medium for fulfilling the aspirations of 140 crore countrymen," she said.