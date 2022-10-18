President Murmu condoles loss of lives in Kedarnath helicopter crash

President Murmu | Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the death of pilgrims and the pilot in a helicopter crash near Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand.

My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, she said.

The helicopter ferrying pilgrims back from the Kedarnath temple crashed on Tuesday amid poor visibility, killing all seven people onboard.

The chopper burst into flames close to Garud Chatti and Jungle Chatti, killing six pilgrims and the pilot, Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh said.

केदारनाथ धाम के पास हुए हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटना में पायलट सहित कई तीर्थयात्रियों के निधन का समाचार बहुत दुखद है। अपने प्रियजनों को खोने वाले परिवारों के प्रति मैं गहन शोक-संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 18, 2022

"The news of the death of many pilgrims, including the pilot, in the helicopter crash near Kedarnath Dham is very sad. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones," Murmu tweeted in Hindi.