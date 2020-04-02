President Kovind, PM Modi and other leaders extend greetings to nation on Ram Navami

Ram Navami will be celebrated across India on Thursday, April 2. Ram Navami is observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. On the auspicious occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra and other leaders extended their greetings to countrymen.
Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind wrote that the ideal life of Lord Rama gives us the message of virtue, tolerance, warmth, and friendship. He asked people to pledge to follow Lord Ram's teachings and build a glorious India. "Come, on this festival of Ram Navami, let us pledge to follow Shri Ram's ideals in our lives and build a glorious India," he wrote in Hindi.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too extended heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. "On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, heartfelt greetings to all the countrymen. Jai Shree Ram!" he tweeted.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished for everyone's health and good fortune. "A strong symbol of India's faith and unwavering reverence -- Lord Shree Ram may bless and bring good health and good fortune to everyone," he tweeted.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended greetings. "Best wishes & greetings to each & every one of you on Ram Navmi," he wrote.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also extended greetings. "On the auspicious occasion of #Ramnavmi, my best wishes & greetings to all. Lord Ram’s life teaches us to face all challenges with equanimity. May Sri Ram give us the strength & determination to overcome difficulties," he wrote.
Ramnavmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess, are offered gifts and Prasad (sweet). However, India is under lockdown till April 14, following which, people have been instructed to maintain social distancing strictly to combat COVID- 19, which has infected over 1800 people so far.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)