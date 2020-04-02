President Kovind, PM Modi and other leaders extend greetings to nation on Ram Navami

Ram Navami will be celebrated across India on Thursday, April 2. Ram Navami is observed as the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. On the auspicious occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra and other leaders extended their greetings to countrymen.

Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind wrote that the ideal life of Lord Rama gives us the message of virtue, tolerance, warmth, and friendship. He asked people to pledge to follow Lord Ram's teachings and build a glorious India. "Come, on this festival of Ram Navami, let us pledge to follow Shri Ram's ideals in our lives and build a glorious India," he wrote in Hindi.