President Droupadi Murmu's 2-Day Visit To Chhattisgarh To Begin On August 31

President Droupadi Murmu | File Photo

Raipur: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh from August 31. During the visit, she will participate in different programmes in Raipur and Bilaspur. It would be her maiden visit to the state after taking charge as the President of India. The President’s office has issued her minute-to-minute schedule.

President Droupadi Murmu will reach Raipur airport on August 31 at 11.05 am on a special flight. She will participate in the program organized at Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Trust Shanti Sarovar, Raipur. She will then visit the Mahant Ghasidas Museum.

On September 1, she will visit the Mahamaya temple in Ratanpur (Bilaspur) and attend the 10th Convocation ceremony of Guru Ghasidas Central University. The university will award PhD degrees to 28 research scholars and gold medals to 76 students, an official communication said.