Present generation cannot essay their ancestors' way to achieve something: Singer Roopkumar Rathod

“The participants of reality show got stage from their home and people across the world started knowing them. I am happy that they gets stage, sponsor, directors and camerman easily. They have opportunity but I am worried that where is the 11 Indian Idol’s contestants? Now the condition is that they even can’t struggle because glamour is everything for them,”the singer said.

He said, “ I didn’t take any concert lightly. My wife and I still think that our first concert is the last concert. And we still check sound before live concert which is rarely seen in young singers nowadays.”

“Music is associated with nature. When you live with nature, ideas come automatically. I feel recharge. We can’t do creative living in ‘concrete jungle,” Roopkumar said.

He said “I have been visited forest for two years and prepared a coffee table book. No only forest of Africa, I have photographs of Kanha and Badhavgarh in MP which is one of my favourites places in the book.”