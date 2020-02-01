Present generation cannot essay their ancestors' way to achieve something: Singer Roopkumar Rathod

BHOPAL: The present generation cannot essay the way their ancestors did to achieve something in life, said singer Roopkumar Rathod.
Rathod made the above remark about reality show in interaction with media persons at Minto Hall on Saturday. He was in the city along with wife Sonali to perform in a concert.
He said, “ There was no reality show at our time. We used to travel one place to another with musical instruments.I started my musical journey from Madhya Pradesh. And I got lot of love from the people of Bhopal, Indore, Ratlam and Vidisha.”
“The participants of reality show got stage from their home and people across the world started knowing them. I am happy that they gets stage, sponsor, directors and camerman easily. They have opportunity but I am worried that where is the 11 Indian Idol’s contestants? Now the condition is that they even can’t struggle because glamour is everything for them,”the singer said.
He said, “ I didn’t take any concert lightly. My wife and I still think that our first concert is the last concert. And we still check sound before live concert which is rarely seen in young singers nowadays.”
“Music is associated with nature. When you live with nature, ideas come automatically. I feel recharge. We can’t do creative living in ‘concrete jungle,” Roopkumar said.
He said “I have been visited forest for two years and prepared a coffee table book. No only forest of Africa, I have photographs of Kanha and Badhavgarh in MP which is one of my favourites places in the book.”