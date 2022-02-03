Preposterous to blame India: MEA on delay in appointment of Masood Khan as Pakistan's ambassador to US

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday reacted sharply to Pakistan's allegation that India is instrumental in blocking confirmation of a former Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) President as Ambassador-designate to the United States. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "(It is) preposterous to blame a third country for delay in the appointment of an Ambassador of a foreign country to another."

Meanwhile, a top Indian diaspora group urged US President Joe Biden to reject the appointment of Masood Khan as Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, alleging that the diplomat is a sympathizer and supporter of terrorist groups.

The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), in a statement, on Wednesday urged Biden to reject the appointment of the "Jihadi-terrorist-sympathizer" Masood Khan as Pakistani Ambassador to the United States.

"We also request Secretary of State Antony Blinken and members of the Senate and House committees on foreign relations to support this rejection," it said.

"Masood Khan has repeatedly demonstrated a soft spot for Jihadi-terrorists, including Aafia Siddiqui, a convicted terrorist operative known as 'Lady Al-Qaeda'. His support to designated terrorist organisations under the US law such as Hizbul Mujahideen, Harkat-ul-Mujahideen (HuM), and Jamaat-e-Islami, is not only inimical to US Interests, but also to global peace," FIIDS said.

FIIDS is a US-based institute for US-India policy studies and awareness.

Besides, US Congressman Scott Perry had earlier urged Biden to reject Pakistan's ambassador-designate Masood Khan's diplomatic credentials and termed him a "bona fide terrorist sympathiser" working to undermine America's interests in the region, saying he has encouraged young men to emulate jihadists and praised foreign terrorist organisations.

"(Pakistan Prime Minister) Imran Khan's nomination of a bona fide terrorist sympathiser working to undermine our interests in the region, as well as the security of our Indian allies, can only be described as a breathtaking lack of judgment at best, and a demonstration of Islamabad's unmitigated contempt for the United States at worst,” he wrote.

"While I am encouraged that the State Department has reportedly placed a pause on approving Masood Khan as the new ambassador from Pakistan, a pause is not enough."

“I urge you to reject any diplomatic credentials presented to you by Masood Khan and reject any effort by the Government of Pakistan to install this jihadist as Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States,” said the Member of Congress 10th District, Pennsylvania.

Know more about Masood Khan:

The 70-year-old is a native of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. He was born in Rawalakot, the capital of Poonch district.

According to a report in The Print, Khan joined the foreign service in Pakistan in 1980 and went on to serve in various positions. He was the spokesperson of the foreign ministry from 2003-2005. He later became Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Switzerland, from 2005-2008. He also served as ambassador to China from 2008-2012 and Permanent Representative to the UN in New York from 2012-2015.

Khan was also appointed as the 27th president of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for the period between August 2016 to August 2021.

(With PTI inputs)

