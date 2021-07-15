Preparation for polls? PM Modi kicks off mission UP from Varanasi, praises Yogi Adityanath for curbing spread of COVID-19

In his brief visit of five hours to Varanasi on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the pace of the campaign for coming assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister dedicated and laid foundation of projects worth Rs 1,500 crores in his parliamentary constituency. During his visit, the Prime Minister also addressed a public meeting, met with the renowned personalities of city and covid warriors.

In his address Modi had all praises for the Yogi Adityanath government of UP. He was critical of the opposition parties in UP and specially mentioned previous Samajwadi Party government for ignoring the basic needs of the people of the state. Modi said that centre was always allocating funds for UP but the government here creating hurdles in its utilization. He said that now Yogi himself is taking interest in the development of Varanasi.

The Prime Minister also praised Chief Minister Yogi for improving and strengthening law and order in the state. He said that now there is rule of law in UP and mafias, terrorists are behind the bars.