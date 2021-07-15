Preparation for polls? PM Modi kicks off mission UP from Varanasi, praises Yogi Adityanath for curbing spread of COVID-19

In his brief visit of five hours to Varanasi on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the pace of the campaign for coming assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister dedicated and laid foundation of projects worth Rs 1,500 crores in his parliamentary constituency. During his visit, the Prime Minister also addressed a public meeting, met with the renowned personalities of city and covid warriors.
In his address Modi had all praises for the Yogi Adityanath government of UP. He was critical of the opposition parties in UP and specially mentioned previous Samajwadi Party government for ignoring the basic needs of the people of the state. Modi said that centre was always allocating funds for UP but the government here creating hurdles in its utilization. He said that now Yogi himself is taking interest in the development of Varanasi.
The Prime Minister also praised Chief Minister Yogi for improving and strengthening law and order in the state. He said that now there is rule of law in UP and mafias, terrorists are behind the bars.
He specially mentioned the steps taken by the UP government to control pandemic in the recent past. The Prime Minister patted the back of Yogi for controlling crime and curbing nepotism in the state. He said that it is praiseworthy to see the way, UP; the biggest state in the country has managed to curb the spread of covid. He said that the population of UP is more than many countries in world yet it has managed to stop the second wave of covid. He said that there has been tremendous improvement in medical infrastructure of UP. Be it health centres, medical colleges or AIIMs, one can see change everywhere in this state.
It may be mentioned that during second wave of covid in April-May, a large number of people had died in UP and bodies were seen floating in river Ganga. The Yogi government had to face a lot of criticism due to the mishandling of covid situation in the state and large number of deaths. The shortage of clinical oxygen and hospital beds in UP had hit headlines during the second wave.
However, On Thursday, Modi said that work is on in full speed to set up 550 oxygen plants in UP. In Varanasi 14 oxygen, plants were inaugurated on Thursday only. He said that there was a time people had to rush to Delhi and Mumbai for the treatment of serious ailments but now best quality medical facility is available here.
In Varanasi, the Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a convention centre in the name of Rudraksh. This convention centre has been constructed with the financial support of Rs 186 crore from the Japanese government. The convention centre has been designed by Japanese company Oriental Consultant Global and has a seating capacity of 1200 people.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)