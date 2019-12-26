Premature celebration? BJP Uttarakhand 'congratulates' new CDS Bipin Rawat before official announcement

BJP Uttarakhand has congratulated Army General Bipin Rawat for being India's new Chief of Defence Staff's. Their announcement came even before government's official announcement.
"Its a proud moment for the state of Uttarakhand that Bipin Rawat has become the first CDS of the country, Congratulations and best wishes," the official handle wrote.
However, BJP Uttarakhand has deleted the picture from their Twitter handle.
The Union Cabinet on Tuesday had approved the Chief of Defence Staff's (CDS) post and its charter and duties. The CDS will be a 4-star general who will head the new Department of Military Affairs.
"He will be drawing a salary equivalent to service chiefs, and will head the Department of Military Affairs to be created under the Ministry of Defence. He will function as its Secretary," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said during the Cabinet briefing.
He will have all the powers like other secretaries, including financial.
The CDS will act as the Principal Military Adviser to the Defence Minister on tri-services matters. The three service chiefs will continue to advise the Defence Minister on matters exclusively concerning their respective forces.
The idea of creating the CDS' post is that India should not have a fragmented approach. "Our entire military power will have to work in unison. All the three (services) should move simultaneously at the same pace," said a senior government official.
