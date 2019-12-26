Premature celebration? BJP Uttarakhand 'congratulates' new CDS Bipin Rawat before official announcement

BJP Uttarakhand has congratulated Army General Bipin Rawat for being India's new Chief of Defence Staff's. Their announcement came even before government's official announcement.

"Its a proud moment for the state of Uttarakhand that Bipin Rawat has become the first CDS of the country, Congratulations and best wishes," the official handle wrote.

However, BJP Uttarakhand has deleted the picture from their Twitter handle.