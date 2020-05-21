Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: Social distancing goes for a toss in MBMC Head Office

The government has been issuing advisories and urging all states to implement social distancing measures as a preventive strategy to contain the spread of coronavirus. But, this preventive prescription for Covid-19, has apparently taken a back-seat for the over-ambitious political office bearers in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) who continue to draw a swarm of visitors and followers during their cosmetic visits to the main administrative building of the civic body in Bhayandar.

Consequently, all norms to maintain personal distancing are being thrown to the winds. In an attempt to prevent crowding and ensure protection of staffers from the deadly virus, the civic administration had taken a precautionary step by issuing directives to restrict entry of citizens and visitors at its head office in Bhayandar since May 15.

However, the scenario at the common waiting bay outside the mayor and deputy mayor’s cabin on Thursday, clearly exposed that the deputy commissioner’s order had only remained on paper, as visitors and followers of local politicians continue to throng the civic headquarter in stark defiance of the social distancing guidelines despite an alarming rise in the number of cases in the twin-city.

According to health department officials, the total number of positive Covid-19 patients in the twin-city had reached 390 till Wednesday. While it was clarified that staffers will continue to work as per scheduled timings, the civic administration has been encouraging citizens to email their complaints and suggestions instead of visiting the offices till further notice.