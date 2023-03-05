Prayagraj Shootout: Needle of suspicion on Chhota Rajan gang, cash reward on five shooters

UP: 7 held after key witness in BSP MLA Raju Pal's murder case shot dead in Prayagraj; chilling CCTV footage surfaces |

After ten days of Prayagraj shootout that claimed three lives including that of Umesh Pal, the main witness in the legislator Raju Pal murder, and two police gunners, the cops are clueless about the assailants. While the special task force (STF) police has been cracking down on the gang members of Atiq Ahmad, the prime accused in the Raju Pal murder case, the needle of suspicion is also being pointed at Chhota Rajan gang. The STF is probing the role of four criminals of the Rajan gang who have been active in Uttar Pradesh in the past. Failing to nab any of the shooters present on the spot of crime, STF sleuths have been searching hideouts of Chotta Rajan gang members.

Chotta Rajan gang has been involved in some past crimes in state

According to STF officials, the involvement of Chotta Rajan gang cannot be ruled out in the Prayagraj shootout. This gang has been active in few of the crime incidents in UP in the past and some of its members belonged to this state, he said.

UP police increases cash reward on assailants

Meanwhile the UP Police has increased cash reward on the accused persons in the Umesh Pal murder case. The police have now announced a cash reward of ₹2.5 lakh each on the five shooters involved in the crime. These include former MP and mafia Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad, Guddu Muslim, Mohammad Ghulam, Sabir and Armaan. The Director General of Police (DGP), UP, DS Chauhan on Sunday made this announcement. Earlier, the UP police had announced a cash reward of ₹50,000 each on these shooters which has now been increased.

What happened in Prayagraj?

It may be mentioned that on February 24, Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the legislator Raju Pal murder case, was shot dead while his two police gunners were critically injured in a shootout in Sulem Sarai area of Prayagraj. Both the police gunners had succumbed to injuries later on. The wife of deceased Umesh Pal, who was prime witness in the Raju Pal murder case, has lodged an FIR against family members of Atiq Ahmad along with close aides of former MP. The Prayagraj police have killed one of the assailants, Arbaaz in an encounter on Tuesday last.