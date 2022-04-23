Prayagraj horror: TMC slams UP govt, fact-finding team to visit tomorrow

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress on Saturday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged mass killing at Prayagraj on Friday. Five members of a family were killed with sharp-edged weapons in Khevrajpur village of the Prayagraj district.

Addressing the media, TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that the ‘double-engine’ BJP government has failed to provide security to the people in Uttar Pradesh.

“No fact-finding committee will be done in such a shameful incident but if any small incidents happens in Bengal, BJP sends a committee. A minor girl was found dead without any clothes. It is clear that she was assaulted before being killed,” said Chandrima.

Taking further potshots at the BJP-led UP government, Chandrima claimed that in the Hathras incident the victim was burnt so that no one can get any evidence.

It can be noted that TMC has made a fact-finding committee and the delegation including Mamata Bala Thakur, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, Uma Soren and Lalitesh Tripathi will visit Prayagraj on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, TMC MLA Soham Chakraborty said, “SHOCKING! @myogiadityanath ji, as a CM you have failed your people yet again! #DoubleEngineDisaster #NoLawAndOrderInUP.”

TMC minister Sashi Panja said, “Lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh is a growing problem. Clearly, it remains unchecked by the @BJP4UP government. From women to children, EVERYONE IS UNSAFE under Yogi's watch! #DoubleEngineDisaster.”

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Briend claimed, “Five of a family brutally murdered in @myogiadityanath Ajay Bisht's #Prayagraj. Among them was a two year old girl. Almost all media have BLACKED OUT NEWS. Will BJP Govt form a SIT? Allow @AITCofficial team to go and stand by family ?”

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10:00 PM IST