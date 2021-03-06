Prayagraj: Child rights body seeks report as 3-year-old discharged with open cuts over unpaid medical bills

In a shocking incident, a 3-year-old girl died after a private hospital in Prayagaraj allegedly handed over a toddler to her family members with open cuts as they were unable to pay the full cost of the surgery.

The team of doctors that was performing surgery did not stitch her up as the family failed to settle the hospital bill.

A probe has been launched into the incident as it triggered an outrage on social media.

According to reports, a resident of Kaushambi district’s Manjhanpur town, the three-year-old girl had complained of pain in her abdominal region and so her family had got her admitted to the United Medicity hospital in Prayagraj. A surgery was decided to perform by the doctors, but the girl was handed over without giving stitches as her family was not able to pay clear a bill of Rs 5 lakh.

While Satpal Gulati, Vice Chairman, United Group said that, the girl was in their hospital for 15 days. "When her health worsened she was operated on and was under observation. They weren't charged any money as they were poor. When she still didn't recover, she was referred to Medical College following which Her family took her out of there next day".

Clarifying on the open cuts, Gulati further said, "Stitching had been done. I think when she was being treated somewhere else, they might've checked it and stitches would've opened up or maybe stitches were cut open for checking".