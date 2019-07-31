Prayagraj: Case against schoolboys for allegedly molesting girls on bus, harassing bus driver for girl's contact number

Prayagraj: Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case against several school students for molesting girls on a school bus and harassing the bus driver for a girl's contact number.

The incident happened outside a private school in George Town area of Prayagraj. The case was registered on the complaint filed by the school bus driver and the parents of the minor girls.

"Soon after everyone boarded the bus, as many as 8-10 school students barged inside the bus and asked me for the contact details of a girl. When I refused, they started beating me. They also harassed the girls on the bus," the driver, Dharamveer told ANI.