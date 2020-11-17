Prayagraj: BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's 6-year-old granddaughter dies of firecracker burn

A six-year-old granddaughter of BJP's Prayagraj MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who had suffered burn injuries while bursting crackers on Monday, succumbed on Tuesday morning.

Kiya had sustained 60% burn injuries while bursting crackers on the roof of her house on Monday evening, IANS reported.

She was admitted to a private hospital for treatment and the family was making arrangements to shift her to Delhi for advanced treatment in an air ambulance on Tuesday.

Kiya was the only daughter of the Joshi's son Mayank Joshi and his wife Richa Joshi.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi, a former Congress leader, switched to the BJP ahead of 2017 UP Assembly elections. She served as a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government before being elected to Lok Sabha in 2019.

(With IANS inputs)