Prashant Kishore, two other JDU leaders face action

Patna: JDU is all set to expel three senior party leaders for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

RCP Singh, party secretary general and leader of JDU in Rajya Sabha on Friday said, those opposing the CAA should get out of the party.

Singh, who is considered as closer to party president Nitish Kumar, said that Prashant Kishore was in the organisation due to compassion of Nitish Kumar. He has no merit and could not induct even as a member in the party.

Kishore, an election strategist for Nitish Kumar in 2015 assembly elections, is now engaged by TMC in West Bengal.

He was given the status of Cabinet minister and made adviser to CM with principal secretaries told to report him on development projects.

Earlier, he was warked was an election strategist for the BJP in 2012 Gujarat elections. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Akhilesh Yadav also used his services in the elections.

Prashant Kishore openly criticised the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for supporting CAT.

In a tweet on Friday, he said that the onus of saving the soul of India lies with the 16 non-BJP Chief Ministers who have to operationalize the newly enacted Act.

Former JD-U Rajya Sabha member Pawan Kumar Verma also will face action as he too asked Nitish Kumar to oppose the CAA.

A senior minority leader of JDU, Ghulam Rasool Waliyabi opposed the JDU stand on the CAA and urged party president to oppose it in Rajya Sabha.

Ghulam Ghouse, another senior Muslim leader in JDU, has publicly opposed JDU action of supporting the Bill.