Prashant Kishor Mocks Nitish Kumar Ahead Of INDIA Meet: 'Weak Leader Interested In Own Survival'

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's statement on not wanting to be the coordinator of the India alliance has been making headlines these days. He said, "I only want opposition unity, not post.”

Prashant Kishor mocks Nitish Kumar

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has questioned this statement, saying that Nitish Kumar's own condition is so bad that he does not have a strong foothold in his own state, so how can he do anything at the national level?

Kishor said that if we look at the order of strength, the Congress is the largest opposition party, followed by the Trinamool Congress and the DMK. These parties have won entire states and have 20-25 MPs each. Nitish Kumar, on the other hand, has neither a strong party nor a strong image. So on what basis should he be made the convenor of the India alliance?

Have no MPs, but will decide PM: PK's jibe at RJD

Kishor also attacked the RJD, saying that the party has zero MPs in the Lok Sabha and yet it is trying to dictate who will be the Prime Minister. He said that Nitish Kumar has only 42 MLAs and 16 MPs. It is clear that he will not be able to win many seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kishor said that the India alliance is a collection of small parties that do not have any real strength. Only the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, and the DMK have a pan-India presence. The rest of the parties are only relevant in their own states.

He said that it is a mistake to think that Nitish Kumar can turn the tide of national politics. He is a weak leader who is only interested in his own survival. He is not interested in forming a strong opposition alliance that can defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.