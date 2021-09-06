'Prashant Kishor is doing an excellent job': Veerappa Moily amid reports of dissent on poll strategist's Congress entry

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Veerappa Moily has made a big statement regarding election strategist Prashant Kishor's Congress entry.

"Prashant Kishor is working actively in collaboration with the party and he is doing an excellent job. He is involved in the revival of the Congress, in the upcoming Assembly elections and 2024 General elections," Moily told Outlook.

"He (Kishor) is also intending to join Congress to ensure that reforms happen within the ranks. His involvement with Congress is a good development since he has a proven record of electoral success. There is no point in criticizing him," added Moily.

When asked about the election strategist's official entry into the Congress party, Moily said the high command will make his role clear. However, he said there is a consensus emerging in the party to involve him.

"He (Kishor) is helpful and I feel that he should be involved more. Anybody who opposes it, is opposing the higher prospects of the Congress," Moily further said.

This comes amid reports of dissent on Kishor's entry into the Congress. According to an NDTV report, many senior leaders are opposed to the idea of inducting the poll strategist into the party. Reportedly, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi will take the final call.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 05:08 PM IST