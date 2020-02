Prashant Kishor booked for plagiarism in 'Bihar ki Baat' campaign

Patna: An FIR has been registered against political strategist Prashant Kishor in Patna after allegations of plagiarism in his 'Baat Bihar Ki' campaign.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Patliputra Police Station.

The FIR has been registered by Shashwat Gautam. In his complaint, Gautam has alleged he was working on a similar project, which was supposed to launch sometime in future.