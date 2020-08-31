Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President's health deteriorates

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee declined on Monday morning and he has suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection, the Army's Research and Referral Hospital said.

Doctors attending on the 84-year-old Mukherjee said he continues to be in a deep coma and is on ventilator support.

Mukherjee is being managed by a team of specialists, they added. The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain. He later developed a lung infection.