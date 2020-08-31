Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President's health deteriorates

The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee declined on Monday morning and he has suffered a septic shock due to his lung infection, the Army's Research and Referral Hospital said.
Doctors attending on the 84-year-old Mukherjee said he continues to be in a deep coma and is on ventilator support.
Mukherjee is being managed by a team of specialists, they added. The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain. He later developed a lung infection.
"There has been a decline in the medical condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee since yesterday. He is in septic shock due to his lung infection and is being managed by a team of specialists. He continues to be in a deep coma and on ventilator support," the hospital said in a statement.
Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. Mukherjee was also found to be Covid-19 positive when he was admitted on August 10 for life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot. There has been no improvement in his health status since. The veteran leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07 p.m. on August 10 in a critical condition.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)