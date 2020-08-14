Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President deeply comatose with stable vital parameters, says Army hospital

Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Thursday informed in an official statement that the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged. It further stated that "the former President is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and he continues to be on ventilator support".

The former President was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital here on August 10 and was operated upon for removal of a clot in the brain. He also tested positive for COVID-19.