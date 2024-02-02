'Pran Pratishtha Is Indelible Mark On India’s History,' Says UP Governor Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel addresses a joint session of state legislative session in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, February 2, 2024. | X/anandibenpatel

Reflecting on the recently concluded ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel asserted on Friday that the year 2024 has made an indelible mark on India's history.

In her address to both houses of the Legislature, Governor Patel stated, “Establishing 'Rashtra Mandir,' in the form of the magnificent Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, stands as a profound realisation of the unwavering resolve and deep-seated faith of the Indian people. It signifies a further affirmation of India's cultural pride.”

Patel’s speech also marked the commencement of the Budget session in the UP State Assembly.

Governor Patel also emphasised the tradition of organising 'Uttar Pradesh Diwas' by the state government since 2018. She reiterated the government's steadfast commitment to the welfare of farmers and elaborated on the recent increase in sugarcane prices.

Shifting attention to the UP Global Investors Summit held in February 2023, the Governor highlighted that investment proposals exceeding Rs 40 lakh crore had been received from both domestic and international investors.

“These proposals, spanning various sectors and encompassing all 75 districts of the state, hold the potential to generate employment opportunities for approximately 1.10 crore people. To translate these proposals into reality, ground breaking ceremony will be conducted, fostering extensive employment opportunities,” the Governor added.

Discussing the state government's efforts to enhance the convenience and seamless pilgrimage experience for Ram devotees in Ayodhya, the Governor emphasized the completion of numerous infrastructure development projects in the city. “Today, Ayodhya is blessed with excellent water-land-sky connectivity. Development projects worth about Rs 31,000 crore are underway here.”

Regarding Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025, the Governor said that the government is diligently making arrangements to ensure the safety, service, and convenience of saints, bathers, devotees, Kalpavasis, tourists, researchers, and curious individuals from across the globe. She expressed confidence that Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025 will create a new record at the global level.

The Governor further stated, “Embracing the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,' the government is dedicated to uplifting all sections of society, particularly the poor, farmers, women, and the youth, without any discrimination. To address public grievances, 'Sampoorna Samadhan Diwas' is being organised regularly at the Tehsil level, and 'Thana Diwas' at the police station level.”

Swift and effective resolution of public issues and complaints is facilitated through platforms such as the 'Chief Minister Helpline 1076,' IGRS, and others. In order to implement the resolution of service, good governance, and poor welfare effectively, the Chief Minister Command Centre and 'CM Dashboard’ have been set up, the governor added.