Pramod Tiwari Slams Modi Govt On Economy And Foreign Policy; Condemns Vandalism Of Swaminarayan Temple In California

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari | File Photo

Lucknow: Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari, has criticized the Modi government, calling it the "most failed government" in the fields of economy and foreign policy. Tiwari’s sharp remarks came after the shocking incident of vandalism at the famous Swaminarayan Temple in Sacramento, California, USA. He expressed deep concern, stating that the damage to the temple is "alarming and worrisome" for every Indian, both within the country and abroad.

Tiwari accused the Modi government of having an "indecisive foreign policy," which he believes has contributed to the growing disrespect and hostility faced by Hindus in countries like the USA, Canada, the UK, and neighboring Bangladesh. He condemned the slogans of "Hindus go back" scrawled by miscreants during the temple attack, claiming it was a blatant assault on Indian culture and values.

Addressing the issue of temple desecrations, Tiwari pointed out recent domestic incidents, including the adulteration of Laddu Prasad at the famous Tirupati Temple and concerns about the purity of Prasad at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

He argued that these incidents exposed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) "Hindutva politics" as nothing more than an electoral strategy, failing to uphold the sanctity of religious traditions.

Commenting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the United States, Tiwari raised serious concerns about the timing of the California temple vandalism, questioning why such an incident occurred immediately after the PM's diplomatic tour. He criticized Modi's silence on this issue and on the continued atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh and the vandalism of Hindu temples worldwide.

"The fire of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh is still smoldering," Tiwari remarked, pointing to the government's inaction. He further claimed that Hindus have been subjected to similar acts of intolerance in Canada, Britain, and several European countries, and questioned why the Modi government has not taken a stronger stance to protect Hindu communities abroad.

On the economic front, Tiwari also lashed out at the government, stating that India is facing "instability" due to the continuous devaluation of the rupee against the dollar under Modi’s leadership. He called on the Prime Minister to take responsibility for the worsening economic conditions and the growing insecurity of Hindus on foreign soil.

Tiwari’s statement reflects the opposition’s growing dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of both domestic and international issues. He called for greater accountability from the Prime Minister and urged the government to address these pressing concerns.