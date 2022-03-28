Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa Chief Minister for second consecutive term in presence of PM Modi

Pramod Sawant on Monday was sworn in as Goa Chief Minister for the second consecutive term.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao.

Earlier on Saturday, Sawant inspected the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium.

BJP's Vishwajit Rane, Mauvin Godinho, Ravi Naik, Nilesh Cabral, Subhash Shirodkar, Rohan Khaunte, Govind Gaude, and Atanasio Monserrate also took oath as Goa's cabinet ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, other Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of at least eight states were also present at the event.

In the recently concluded state Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly and reducing Congress to 11 seats.

The BJP fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa but is set to retain power in the state with the help of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independent candidates.

