Power of Ram help maintained peace in the country after Ayodhya verdict, says Modi

Addressing an election meeting at the second leg of poll campaign at steel city of Jamshedpur, the home constituency of the chief minister, Raghubar Das , Prime Minister,Narendra Modi claimed it was the power of Ram which helped maintain peace in the country after Supreme Court judgment on Ayodhya Janmabhoomi.

Prime MInister alleged the Congress governments in the past played politics of deception and kept the Ayodhya issue pending deliberately for their political ends. "It is only Modi who can take bold and decisive decisions on vexed issues. The Ayodhya issue has been settled peacefully," he said and claimed, “It is because of the power of Ramji which settled the issue once and for all and there was peace".